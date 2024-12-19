Left Menu

Shrinking Demographics: The Changing Face of Kosovo

Kosovo's population has decreased to 1.6 million from 1.74 million over 13 years, as revealed by a recent census. The census showed a significant Serb boycott, impacting numbers. Kosovo remains predominantly Muslim, and its population is among the youngest in Europe. Kosovo-Serbia relations are still tense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:54 IST
Recent census data reveals that Kosovo's population has dipped to 1.6 million from 1.74 million in 2010, highlighting shifting demographics in the Balkan region.

The results underscore a considerable Serb boycott, following appeals from political leaders, with an estimated Serb population of around 53,000, double the 2011 count.

Kosovo's population is predominantly Muslim, with an average age just under 35, making it one of the youngest in Europe. Kosovo-Serbia tensions persist despite international efforts for normalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

