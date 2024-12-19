Left Menu

UN Chief Calls for Halt on Israeli Airstrikes in Syria

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syria, considering them violations of Syria's sovereignty and urging their cessation. He emphasized the importance of restoring Syria's unity and integrity and highlighted the UN's role in facilitating a peaceful political transition in the country.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:56 IST
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed strong opposition to Israeli airstrikes in Syria, labeling them as breaches of the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Guterres urged an immediate halt to these actions, stressing the need for Syria's complete sovereignty and territorial unity.

The Secretary-General addressed the press, underlining the urgency of ceasing all aggressive acts. He highlighted the presence of Israeli troops in the demilitarised zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a move described by Israeli officials as temporary.

As part of the UN's efforts, Guterres called for a peaceful political transition in Syria, emphasizing the UN's commitment to supporting Syria's people, amidst concerns over missing persons and the humanitarian crisis.

