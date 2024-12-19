Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rising Lawlessness: A Call for Action

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, questioned growing criminal dominance in Maharashtra, citing recent incidents in Parbhani and Beed that tarnish the state's reputation. He criticized police inaction and political backing of criminals, urging Chief Minister Fadnavis to address these issues and uphold Maharashtra's progressive values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:00 IST
Maharashtra's Rising Lawlessness: A Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole publicly criticized the BJP-led government, raising questions about its handling of recent violence in Parbhani and Beed. Patole accused authorities of negligence, highlighting the lack of action following the murder of a sarpanch and the desecration of a Constitution replica.

He questioned the influence of politics in police operations, discussing the arrest and alleged murder of Somnath Suryavanshi by law enforcement. He expressed concerns over the excessive power wielded by criminals and called for the removal of potentially complicit ministers from office.

Patole argued that political protection has allowed violent crimes to flourish, harming Maharashtra's legacy as a leader in social justice. He emphasized the need for immediate reforms to restore administration integrity and preserve the values of historic figures like Shivaji and Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024