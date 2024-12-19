Maharashtra's Rising Lawlessness: A Call for Action

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole publicly criticized the BJP-led government, raising questions about its handling of recent violence in Parbhani and Beed. Patole accused authorities of negligence, highlighting the lack of action following the murder of a sarpanch and the desecration of a Constitution replica.

He questioned the influence of politics in police operations, discussing the arrest and alleged murder of Somnath Suryavanshi by law enforcement. He expressed concerns over the excessive power wielded by criminals and called for the removal of potentially complicit ministers from office.

Patole argued that political protection has allowed violent crimes to flourish, harming Maharashtra's legacy as a leader in social justice. He emphasized the need for immediate reforms to restore administration integrity and preserve the values of historic figures like Shivaji and Ambedkar.

