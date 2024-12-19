Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: The Perils of Mediterranean Migration

Tunisian authorities have recovered the bodies of 20 migrants following a shipwreck near Sfax's coast. Five survivors were rescued, while the search for missing people continues. Increasing border policing has not halted the loss of life, with hundreds believed to have perished this year.

  • Tunisia

Tunisian authorities have recovered the bodies of 20 migrants who drowned after a shipwreck off the Mediterranean coastline, near a known departure point for migrants heading to Europe.

According to a statement by the National Guard on Wednesday, coast guard members rescued five migrants and found 20 bodies approximately 15 miles from the coast north of Sfax, which lies roughly 81 miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Despite strengthened border policing and European assistance, drownings along this route continue, with hundreds believed to have died at sea this year. Over 19,000 migrants from Tunisia have reached Italy in 2024.

