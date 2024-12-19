Welder Arrested in Bawana for Alleged Rape and Blackmail

A welder from Bawana, identified as 25-year-old Kuldeep, has been apprehended by police for allegedly raping a colleague. The incident dates back to September when Kuldeep allegedly befriended the victim, subsequently administering an intoxicating substance before committing the crime.

Kuldeep reportedly took explicit photos and videos of the woman, leveraging them to blackmail her into continued physical relations. The police, acting on the victim's complaint, registered an FIR and formulated a plan to capture the accused.

In December, a police team traced Kuldeep to Surat, Gujarat. Upon his arrest, officers recovered a mobile phone containing incriminating evidence used for blackmail and sextortion. Authorities continue to investigate the case amid broader concerns over workplace safety for women.

