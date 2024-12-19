Ivy League Graduate Faces Extradition in CEO Murder Case

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, will be extradited to New York to face charges in the murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson. This decision follows a court appearance in Pennsylvania, where he waived a preliminary hearing and extradition procedures.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt. Authorities reported that he was found in possession of the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, along with a passport, fake IDs, and USD 10,000.

The murder occurred on December 4 outside a Manhattan hotel. Mangione is accused of ambushing and shooting Thompson, who was walking to an investor conference. A Blair County judge authorized Mangione's transfer to New York, with multiple NYPD officers present at the hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)