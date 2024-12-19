Left Menu

Ivy League Graduate Faces Extradition in CEO Murder Case

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, is set to face murder charges in New York for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson. Mangione agreed to extradition from Pennsylvania, where he was apprehended after fleeing for five days. He was found with crucial evidence leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hollidaysburg | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:50 IST
Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, will be extradited to New York to face charges in the murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson. This decision follows a court appearance in Pennsylvania, where he waived a preliminary hearing and extradition procedures.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt. Authorities reported that he was found in possession of the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, along with a passport, fake IDs, and USD 10,000.

The murder occurred on December 4 outside a Manhattan hotel. Mangione is accused of ambushing and shooting Thompson, who was walking to an investor conference. A Blair County judge authorized Mangione's transfer to New York, with multiple NYPD officers present at the hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

