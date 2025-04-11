Recurring Helicopter Tragedies Over New York Skies

A tragic helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River on Thursday resulted in the deaths of all six people aboard. This incident adds to a concerning history of helicopter accidents around the city in recent years, raising questions about aviation safety in urban areas.

Previous incidents have included a fatal crash atop a Manhattan skyscraper in June 2019, a Hudson River crash in May 2019, and a 2018 East River crash where five passengers perished because they were unable to free themselves from harnesses in an open-door flight. These incidents spotlight the persistent risks associated with helicopter operations in such densely populated regions.

Despite regulatory changes, such as the prohibition of open-door flights without quick-release restraints and the ban on rooftop helipads following the 1977 accident, helicopter safety remains a critical issue. Past tragedies continue to serve as reminders of the importance of stringent safety protocols in preventing future casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)