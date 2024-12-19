Left Menu

Empowering Rural Governance: The Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore Campaign

The Centre has launched the 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign to enhance governance in rural areas. This initiative will be observed nationwide from December 19-24 during Good Governance Week 2024. It involves addressing public grievances and promoting good governance practices across all districts, states, and Union Territories.

The Centre has initiated the 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign, a week-long event dedicated to bringing governance closer to rural communities, an official statement revealed on Thursday.

Planned to coincide with Good Governance Week 2024, the campaign will unfold across all districts, states, and Union Territories in India from December 19 to 24. The Personnel Ministry detailed plans for activities in New Delhi, states, and across the entire nation.

The launch event witnessed participation from over 750 district collectors and administrative reform secretaries, signifying a nationwide commitment to improving governance. The initiative aims to resolve public grievances and highlight effective governance practices.

