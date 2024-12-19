Left Menu

Impending Shutdown: The Debt Ceiling Standoff

The potential U.S. government shutdown looms as Donald Trump, according to ABC News, indicated that failing to eliminate or extend the debt ceiling would lead to such a crisis. This statement came after Trump dismissed a bipartisan solution that aimed to secure government funding beyond the imminent midnight deadline.

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:09 IST
The United States is on the brink of a government shutdown following remarks from Donald Trump, who warned that the failure to address the debt ceiling could trigger such an outcome. Trump's comments were reported by ABC News on Thursday.

This declaration comes in the wake of Trump's decision to reject a bipartisan deal proposed to maintain government operations past the impending deadline of midnight on Friday.

The bipartisan agreement, now dismissed, sought to avert financial chaos and ensure continuous government funding, highlighting the urgency and complexity of political negotiations in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

