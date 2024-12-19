Left Menu

Corruption Claims Stir Controversy at MPPSC

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:39 IST
Allegations of corruption have surfaced against the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), as Congress leader Jitu Patwari asserts that the commission's refusal to display recruitment exam answer sheets to candidates is a result of malpractice.

An official from MPPSC dismissed the claims, highlighting legal constraints arising from ongoing litigation concerning OBC reservation as the primary reason for withholding answer sheets. This ongoing legal matter is affecting the commission's ability to provide transparency in the recruitment process.

Patwari, who stands with the youth protesting at the MPPSC headquarters in Indore, demands urgent government action to halt 'tampering with candidates' futures' and ensure fairness in recruitment processes. Protests continue as candidates voice frustration over the pending disclosure of answer sheets and recruitment results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

