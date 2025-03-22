Streamlining Government Recruitment: The Launch of a Single Job Application Portal
The government is launching a single job application portal for all its recruitments, as announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This aims to simplify job application processes for seekers, reducing time and effort. The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance governance through technology-driven reforms.
In an ambitious move to harness technology for efficient governance, the Centre has initiated the development of a single job application portal for all government recruitments, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
The portal aims to simplify job seekers' application processes by allowing them to apply through one consolidated platform, addressing issues of time and energy previously spent across multiple applications.
Minister Singh highlighted efforts to streamline the recruitment cycle, expand language options, and improve capacity building for civil servants, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing job prospects and administrative efficiency.
