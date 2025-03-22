Streamlining Government Recruitment: The Launch of a Single Job Application Portal

In an ambitious move to harness technology for efficient governance, the Centre has initiated the development of a single job application portal for all government recruitments, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The portal aims to simplify job seekers' application processes by allowing them to apply through one consolidated platform, addressing issues of time and energy previously spent across multiple applications.

Minister Singh highlighted efforts to streamline the recruitment cycle, expand language options, and improve capacity building for civil servants, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing job prospects and administrative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)