Federal Charges Filed Against UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, is now facing new federal charges. These include murder, stalking, and weapons charges as outlined in a complaint made public on Thursday.

Mangione, who was apprehended in Pennsylvania after five days on the run, has agreed to return to New York. This decision, made during a morning court appearance, allows him to face a state murder charge.

The timing for his appearance in federal court regarding these new charges has not yet been clarified.

