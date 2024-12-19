Left Menu

The Death Penalty Decline: Analyzing Execution Trends in 2024

Executions in the US remained near historic lows in 2024, with Alabama becoming the first state to use nitrogen gas for executions. The Death Penalty Information Center reported that a small group of states, including Texas and Oklahoma, accounted for most executions. The Supreme Court's involvement in death penalty cases has diminished.

  • Country:
  • United States

In 2024, the number of executions in the United States remained near historic lows, according to a report by the Death Penalty Information Center. The report highlights that a small cluster of states, including Alabama—which became the first state to use nitrogen gas as a method of execution—carried out the majority of these executions.

The Supreme Court's role in death penalty cases has noticeably diminished, with only three out of 117 inmate requests for stays or reviews being granted. This trend indicates a shift in judicial involvement as the Court steps back from regulating executions, according to experts.

The usage of the death penalty continues to decrease, with just 26 new sentences handed out in 2024. Despite this overall decline, executions are still evident in states like Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, although some jurisdictions are starting to question the practice amidst changing public sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

