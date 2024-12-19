Controversy Over Water Access in Gaza: Genocide Allegations
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza by cutting off residents' access to clean water, claiming it amounts to acts of extermination. Israel rejects the allegation, asserting compliance with international law and continuous aid flow to Gaza. The debate intensifies amidst ongoing conflict.
Human Rights Watch has leveled serious accusations against Israel, claiming that its actions in Gaza by denying clean water access amount to genocide. The report suggests that cutting off water is not just a policy failure but an act of extermination against the Palestinian population.
Israel, however, has consistently denied such allegations, emphasizing its efforts to ensure water and humanitarian aid reach Gaza. According to the Israeli foreign ministry, the accusations are misleading, citing the continued supply of resources despite ongoing tensions.
The debate comes at a critical juncture as both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have raised concerns, with the International Criminal Court recently issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes. Israel defends its actions as necessary self-defense measures following attacks from Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.
CORRECTED-44,612 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, 2023, health ministry says
UAE Lauded for Pivotal Support to Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict
UPDATE 2-Israeli airstrikes in Gaza hit Palestinians tasked with securing aid trucks
Vanished Without A Trace: The Heartbreaking Plight of Missing Palestinians in Gaza