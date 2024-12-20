Left Menu

Suspected Shooter's Clash with Police Ends in Fatal Berwyn Standoff

John Lyons, 24, suspected in shooting three in Mahomet, was killed by police in Berwyn, Illinois, after firing at officers. Lyons, fleeing with a gun, forced into a home and shot two dogs before engaging police. He was suspected of killing three people hours earlier in Mahomet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berwyn | Updated: 20-12-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 08:20 IST
Suspected Shooter's Clash with Police Ends in Fatal Berwyn Standoff
Shooting Incident
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic confrontation unfolded in Berwyn, Illinois, as police fatally shot John Lyons, a man suspected of killing three individuals in Mahomet. The incident occurred after Lyons, armed and fleeing, fired at officers. He had previously invaded a home, killing two dogs.

Authorities reported receiving a call about a man with a gun at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers encountered Lyons, who ran and eventually opened fire on them. The Berwyn officers returned fire, leading to his death.

Earlier, John Lyons was linked to the fatal shootings of three people in Mahomet, located 120 miles southwest of Chicago. These tragic events underscore the dangers faced by police in confronting armed suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024