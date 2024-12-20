Suspected Shooter's Clash with Police Ends in Fatal Berwyn Standoff

A tragic confrontation unfolded in Berwyn, Illinois, as police fatally shot John Lyons, a man suspected of killing three individuals in Mahomet. The incident occurred after Lyons, armed and fleeing, fired at officers. He had previously invaded a home, killing two dogs.

Authorities reported receiving a call about a man with a gun at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers encountered Lyons, who ran and eventually opened fire on them. The Berwyn officers returned fire, leading to his death.

Earlier, John Lyons was linked to the fatal shootings of three people in Mahomet, located 120 miles southwest of Chicago. These tragic events underscore the dangers faced by police in confronting armed suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)