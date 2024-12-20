Left Menu

Missile Strikes Shake Kyiv: Buildings Damaged, Casualties Reported

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv resulted in two injuries and damaged several buildings. The attack caused fires throughout the city, prompting a strong response from Ukrainian air defences. The mayor of Kyiv confirmed the injuries while witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian missile assault has injured two individuals and damaged multiple buildings in Kyiv, local authorities confirmed Friday. Residents reported audible explosions across Ukraine's capital as tensions escalated.

The strike led to fires erupting throughout the city, with significant damage observed in an office building, according to Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration. Mayor Vitali Klitschko verified the injuries sustained during the incident.

Ukrainian air defences were actively engaged in countering the missile attack, local officials and the air force have stated. Witnesses described hearing numerous explosions following an air force alert on the imminent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

