Regional Support for Myanmar's Peace Process

China's vice foreign minister emphasized international support for Myanmar's peace process at a regional meeting in Thailand. The meeting included Myanmar's neighboring countries, focusing on dialogue and reconciliation. China supports Myanmar's sovereignty and encourages resolving differences through discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:40 IST
China's vice foreign minister highlighted the importance of international backing for Myanmar's peace and reconciliation process at a recent regional meeting held in Thailand.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, brought together representatives from Myanmar's neighboring countries, including China, Bangladesh, and India.

China affirmed its support for Myanmar's sovereignty and urged all parties within the nation to engage in dialogue and consultation to address differences, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

