Regional Support for Myanmar's Peace Process

China's vice foreign minister highlighted the importance of international backing for Myanmar's peace and reconciliation process at a recent regional meeting held in Thailand.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, brought together representatives from Myanmar's neighboring countries, including China, Bangladesh, and India.

China affirmed its support for Myanmar's sovereignty and urged all parties within the nation to engage in dialogue and consultation to address differences, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)