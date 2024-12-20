Regional Support for Myanmar's Peace Process
China's vice foreign minister emphasized international support for Myanmar's peace process at a regional meeting in Thailand. The meeting included Myanmar's neighboring countries, focusing on dialogue and reconciliation. China supports Myanmar's sovereignty and encourages resolving differences through discussions.
China's vice foreign minister highlighted the importance of international backing for Myanmar's peace and reconciliation process at a recent regional meeting held in Thailand.
The meeting, which took place on Thursday, brought together representatives from Myanmar's neighboring countries, including China, Bangladesh, and India.
China affirmed its support for Myanmar's sovereignty and urged all parties within the nation to engage in dialogue and consultation to address differences, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.
