Devastation Unleashed: Myanmar and Thailand Reeling from Catastrophic Earthquake

A devastating earthquake hit Myanmar, causing over 140 deaths. Initial reports indicate widespread destruction, with neighboring Thailand also affected as a building collapse in Bangkok killed six. The earthquake's epicenter near Mandalay worsens the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, already grappling with civil strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 08:15 IST
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude struck central Myanmar on Friday, leaving a trail of devastation and a rising death toll, currently standing at above 140. The temblor, which had its epicenter near Myanmar's major city, Mandalay, also affected neighboring Thailand, where six fatalities were reported in Bangkok.

Early reports highlight that the toll in Myanmar is expected to rise as rescue operations continue amidst the havoc. Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, revealed that 144 people were confirmed dead and 730 injured. China's aid and Russia's rescue teams are already in action, while the U.S. has expressed willingness to assist despite prior foreign aid cuts.

The quake, which occurred in a region prone to seismic activity, has exacerbated the difficulties in Myanmar, already mired in conflict and civil unrest. The international community has pledged support, with the United Nations releasing $5 million for relief operations, as recovery efforts ramp up to address the extensive damage to infrastructure and displacement of communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

