Supreme Court Intervenes in Fasting Farmer Leader's Health Crisis

The Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab government to move farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, currently on an indefinite fast, to a makeshift hospital at the Khanauri border. This move aims to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the leader's health condition.

A bench including Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed the state's Advocate General, Gurminder Singh, to provide an assurance of the relocation. Dallewal, aged 70, is currently stationed at a protest site demanding a legal MSP guarantee, along with other farmers.

Earlier, the court cited the case of activist Irom Sharmila and her decade-long medically supervised protest, stressing the need for urgent health evaluations for Dallewal. Farmers continue to demonstrate at the Khanauri border as their march to Delhi remains blocked by security barricades.

