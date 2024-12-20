Left Menu

ASEAN's Dilemma: Consensus on Myanmar's Election

ASEAN faces challenges in finding a unified stance on the proposed election in military-ruled Myanmar, as discussed by top diplomats during a meeting in Bangkok. Thai foreign ministry official Bolbongse Vangphaen emphasized the importance of a common position within the bloc during these critical discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:32 IST
  • Thailand

ASEAN is confronting a significant challenge as it seeks to adopt a unified stance on a proposed election in military-governed Myanmar, according to a Thai foreign ministry official.

The election was a focal point during discussions among ASEAN's top diplomats convened in Bangkok on Friday. Bolbongse Vangphaen, Director-General of Thailand's Department of ASEAN Affairs, highlighted the importance of reaching consensus among member states.

The discussions reflect ASEAN's ongoing efforts to address regional stability and democratic processes amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

