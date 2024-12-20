ASEAN's Dilemma: Consensus on Myanmar's Election

ASEAN is confronting a significant challenge as it seeks to adopt a unified stance on a proposed election in military-governed Myanmar, according to a Thai foreign ministry official.

The election was a focal point during discussions among ASEAN's top diplomats convened in Bangkok on Friday. Bolbongse Vangphaen, Director-General of Thailand's Department of ASEAN Affairs, highlighted the importance of reaching consensus among member states.

The discussions reflect ASEAN's ongoing efforts to address regional stability and democratic processes amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

