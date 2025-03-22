East Asian Diplomats in Tokyo: A Turning Point in Regional Relations

In an unprecedented gathering aimed at tackling growing regional challenges, diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea assembled in Tokyo. The diplomatic meeting is set against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the historic importance of the meeting, stating that the current international climate necessitates overcoming division through dialogue and cooperation. His sentiments were shared as he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korea's Cho Tae-yul.

The meeting is a precursor to a potential leaders' summit, and it includes bilateral discussions on critical issues such as North Korea's nuclear program and the contentious seafood import ban by China, following wastewater release from Fukushima.

(With inputs from agencies.)