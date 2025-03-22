East Asian Diplomats in Tokyo: A Turning Point in Regional Relations
Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea convened in Tokyo to discuss regional security and economic issues amid rising geopolitical uncertainties. Key topics include North Korean nuclear arms, trade, and seafood import bans. This marks the first high-level meeting since 2023 and aims to foster cooperation.
In an unprecedented gathering aimed at tackling growing regional challenges, diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea assembled in Tokyo. The diplomatic meeting is set against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the historic importance of the meeting, stating that the current international climate necessitates overcoming division through dialogue and cooperation. His sentiments were shared as he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korea's Cho Tae-yul.
The meeting is a precursor to a potential leaders' summit, and it includes bilateral discussions on critical issues such as North Korea's nuclear program and the contentious seafood import ban by China, following wastewater release from Fukushima.
(With inputs from agencies.)
