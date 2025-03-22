Trilateral Talks in Tokyo: East Asian Diplomats Seek Unity Amid Global Tensions

Diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea gathered in Tokyo on Saturday, seeking to address regional security and economic challenges amid heightened global geopolitical uncertainty. Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation, citing a pivotal moment in history due to escalating international tensions.

This meeting, the first since 2023, arrives as U.S. President Donald Trump disrupts longstanding alliances, focusing on North Korean nuclear weapons and trade issues before an anticipated trilateral summit. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul underscored the significance of Korean Peninsula peace for regional stability.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted a commitment to historical honesty and future-focused East Asian cooperation. Separate talks between Japan and China will also address economic dialogue, including the ban on Japanese seafood imports following Fukushima's nuclear wastewater release.

(With inputs from agencies.)