Southern States Rally for Fair Delimitation: A Political Consensus
In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu's DMK led a meeting emphasizing fair Lok Sabha delimitation, rejecting population-based criteria. Southern leaders united to oppose BJP's alleged move favoring northern states, fearing political marginalization. Chief Minister M K Stalin advocated for expert panels and legal action, urging steadfast resistance.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal political meeting held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasized the necessity for 'fair delimitation' of Lok Sabha seats, dismissing population as the primary criteria. The conference saw unity among southern state leaders against perceived disadvantages favoring northern regions.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP for allegedly advancing the delimitation agenda to benefit its political interests, devoid of proper consultations. Leaders argued that such a delimitation could diminish representation from southern states, consolidating BJP's influence in the north. Calls for legal action to combat this issue were echoed.
Amidst protests from Tamil Nadu's BJP unit, Stalin and other leaders beckoned for continued activism. They suggested forming a Joint Action Committee for expert guidance in approaching this political and legal battle, aiming to safeguard regional representation and maintain a balanced federal structure.
