U.N. Deploys Human Rights Team to Post-Assad Syria

Following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, the U.N. will send a small team of human rights officers to Syria to support human rights and ensure an inclusive power transition within international law guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In the wake of President Bashar al-Assad's overthrow, the United Nations is taking proactive measures to address human rights in Syria. A small team of human rights officers is set to arrive in the nation next week, according to U.N. spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan, who announced the deployment during a press briefing on Friday.

The team's primary mission is to support Syrians on human rights issues amid the country's pivotal political shift. This initiative underscores the U.N.'s commitment to fostering an inclusive and lawful transition of power in the troubled region, as emphasized by Al-Kheetan.

Their efforts will be guided by the principles of international law, aiming to safeguard the rights of all citizens in the post-Assad era. The move reflects the organization's broader strategy to ensure stability and fairness during Syria's complex transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

