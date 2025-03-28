Contested Evacuations: U.N. Accuses Israel of International Law Violations

The United Nations Human Rights Office has levied accusations against Israel, claiming violations of international law through the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. This assertion comes in response to a series of 10 mandatory evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army in a move seen as a significant escalation since the two-month-old ceasefire was interrupted on March 18 amid ongoing disputes with Hamas.

Despite the U.N.'s denunciation, Israel maintains that its actions align with international humanitarian law, emphasizing the evacuations aim to shield civilians from Hamas fighters, accused of using such individuals as human shields. However, the International Criminal Court at The Hague has indicted both Israeli and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes, charges which Israel denies.

The U.N. has further criticized Israel for failing to provide displaced populations with adequate accommodations and basic necessities, such as safety, hygiene, and nutrition. Currently, a large portion of northern Gaza falls under mandatory evacuation orders, leaving newly displaced individuals vulnerable, as exemplified by those forced into coastal Al Mawasi from southern Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)