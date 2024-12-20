NHRC Chairperson Rumors Dismissed: Former CJI Chandrachud Clarifies

Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has dismissed reports that he is being considered for the chairperson post at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as baseless.

"This is untrue. Presently, I am enjoying my retired life," Chandrachud told PTI, denoting his lack of intention to pursue the role left vacant since June 1 after the tenure of Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra ended.

The selection committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened on December 18 to discuss the appointment of the next NHRC chairperson. Opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were in attendance at the meeting. The law mandates that the committee includes prominent political figures to ensure a balanced decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)