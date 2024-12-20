Refugees' Return to Syria: A Balancing Act in a Fragile Society

Following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, the potential influx of refugees returning to Syria is causing significant concern, according to the head of the U.N. migration agency. Experts fear that up to 1 million people might return in the first half of 2025, putting immense pressure on Syria's fragile socio-political landscape.

Amy Pope, director-general of the International Organization for Migration, cautioned against rapid plans to repatriate displaced Syrians. She emphasized that the country is ill-prepared for such returns and urged international donors to assist in rebuilding efforts. The precarious situation is further complicated by new rulers, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, known for previous ties to al-Qaeda.

There is widespread concern about the potential for hardline Islamic rule under HTS, risking marginalization of minority communities and exclusion of women. As the U.S. and Western allies engage with Syria's new de facto leaders, the global community watches closely to assess the future trajectory of governance in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)