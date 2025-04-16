Left Menu

Ukraine Extends Martial Law Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's parliament voted overwhelmingly to extend martial law until August 6 to sustain troop mobilization and suspend elections amid Russia's invasion. Out of 358 lawmakers, only one voted against the extension, demonstrating strong political resolve as the country continues to face ongoing military challenges.

  • Ukraine

On Wednesday, Ukraine's parliament took decisive action by voting to extend martial law until August 6, responding to sustained conflict following Russia's continued invasion of the country. The measure, which passed overwhelmingly with 357 votes, underscores the gravity of the situation as Ukrainian officials strive to defend their national sovereignty.

The extension of martial law is crucial, as it supports the mobilization of troops and temporarily halts the electoral process, allowing the government to focus efforts on national security. Only one lawmaker opposed the measure, signifying broad political consensus on the issue.

This legislative move marks a critical step for Ukraine, reflecting its commitment to navigate the trials posed by the conflict with Russia, while ensuring a united front in the face of ongoing military pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

