Ukraine Extends Martial Law Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine's parliament has voted to extend martial law until August 6 amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. The extension, supported by 357 deputies, enables continued military mobilization and postpones elections. Only one lawmaker opposed the extension, indicating strong legislative backing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:38 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a decisive move, Ukraine's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to extend martial law until August 6. This development comes as the country continues to grapple with the full-scale Russian invasion.
A staggering 357 deputies backed the measure, ensuring the nation can sustain its military mobilization efforts while halting electoral processes. The extension highlights a robust legislative consensus with just one dissenting vote.
The continuation of martial law underscores Ukraine's determination to maintain focus on national defense and security during these challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal
Appeals Court Upholds Injunction on Transgender Military Ban
China Stages Military Drills Circling Taiwan: 'Closing In' Campaign Launched
China Conducts Military Drills as Tensions Over Taiwan Escalate