Ukraine Extends Martial Law Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a decisive move, Ukraine's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to extend martial law until August 6. This development comes as the country continues to grapple with the full-scale Russian invasion.

A staggering 357 deputies backed the measure, ensuring the nation can sustain its military mobilization efforts while halting electoral processes. The extension highlights a robust legislative consensus with just one dissenting vote.

The continuation of martial law underscores Ukraine's determination to maintain focus on national defense and security during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)