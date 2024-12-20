Punjab Government Faces Dilemma Over Farmer Leader's Health Amid Hunger Strike

The Supreme Court on Friday delegated the decision of hospitalizing farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, to Punjab's officials and medical team.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the responsibility of the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal's health. Reports on Dallewal's medical condition were requested to be submitted by January 2.

Dallewal has demanded a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, with his health currently deemed stable. The Punjab government remains in communication with the court regarding his condition.

