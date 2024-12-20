Left Menu

Mercosur's New Trade Frontiers

Brazil anticipates accelerating free trade talks within Mercosur following a deal with Europe, amid looming U.S. tariffs under Trump. New trade agreements with EFTA and UAE are priorities. Despite internal challenges, Mercosur is navigating opportunities to diversify trade relations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:00 IST
Mercosur's New Trade Frontiers

Brazil is calling on the Mercosur trade bloc to expedite free trade negotiations following a landmark deal with the European Union. With the specter of U.S. tariffs under Donald Trump, countries are urged to expand their export options, anonymous diplomats report.

Pivotal on Mercosur's agenda is a proposed trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising four non-EU nations, and the United Arab Emirates. Notably, Norway, an EFTA member, is eager to finalize a pact by mid-2025, according to Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth.

In parallel, Singapore has reached an accord with Mercosur pending ratification. This momentum presents the trade bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, as a robust platform for fostering global trade links amid rising protectionist tides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024