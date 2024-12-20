Escalating Strain: Minority Violence Concerns in South Asia

A staggering 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh have been reported this year until December 8, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs. This alarming statistic, shared by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, underscores a growing concern for the safety of minorities in South Asia.

Singh cited data from minority and human rights organizations in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha. Concurrently, in Pakistan, 112 incidents of violence against minorities were recorded by October 2024. Comparatively, figures for the previous years show concerning trends: 47 cases in Bangladesh and 241 in Pakistan in 2022, whereas 2023 saw 302 cases in Bangladesh and 103 in Pakistan.

The Indian government has urged Pakistan to address religious intolerance and protect minority communities. Diplomatic measures have been emphasized to ensure their well-being, with India raising these issues at international platforms. As tensions rise further due to recent events in Bangladesh involving arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, India's diplomatic channels remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)