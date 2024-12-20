Left Menu

Manchester Airport Incident Sparks Controversy and Charges

Two men have been charged with assaulting police officers during a July scuffle at Manchester Airport. Despite video evidence showing an officer stomping on a man, no officers will face charges. The incident, amid rising distrust of UK police, continues to be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two men have been charged following a controversial incident at Manchester Airport in July, where an officer was captured on video stomping on a man's head during a scuffle.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced that, after reviewing evidence, no officers would face charges, citing insufficient chances of conviction.

This decision comes amid increased scrutiny of the UK's police force, particularly concerning their use of excessive force against minorities and recent officer scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

