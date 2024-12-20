Manchester Airport Incident Sparks Controversy and Charges
Two men have been charged with assaulting police officers during a July scuffle at Manchester Airport. Despite video evidence showing an officer stomping on a man, no officers will face charges. The incident, amid rising distrust of UK police, continues to be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Two men have been charged following a controversial incident at Manchester Airport in July, where an officer was captured on video stomping on a man's head during a scuffle.
The Crown Prosecution Service announced that, after reviewing evidence, no officers would face charges, citing insufficient chances of conviction.
This decision comes amid increased scrutiny of the UK's police force, particularly concerning their use of excessive force against minorities and recent officer scandals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Billie Eilish opens up about her complicated relationship with social media
Australia's Social Media Ban for Minors: Lessons from China's Gaming Restrictions
North Macedonia Politicians Demand Social Media Ban After TikTok Stunt Injuries
Cricketers' Social Media Surge: Rising Popularity Explored
Social Media Firestorm Over CPI(M) Leader's 'Beer Bottle'