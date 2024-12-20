SSB: Guardians of India's Eastern Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday for its vital contributions to national security and border management. Addressing the 61st Raising Day in Siliguri, Shah commended SSB's prompt actions in safeguarding India's borders, especially with Nepal and Bhutan.

Highlighting their anti-Naxal operations, Shah noted the SSB's success in weakening extremist activities in states like Bihar and Jharkhand. He praised the organization's cultural integration initiatives and its crucial role in curbing illegal practices, such as smuggling, along the borders.

Shah emphasized the BJP-led NDA government's support for CAPF personnel, citing benefits like the Ayushman Card and scholarship programs. He hailed the SSB's disaster relief work and its efforts in youth empowerment through self-employment training in border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)