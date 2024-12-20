Enquiry Intensified in Manipur Disappearance Case

The High Court of Manipur has intensified the investigation into the disappearance of Laisram Kamalbabu Singh by ordering the enquiry committee to submit reports every two weeks.

The case, presided over by Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, involves Kamalbabu who allegedly disappeared from an army camp in Leimakhong. CCTV footage has been sent to the Forensic Science laboratory for examination.

The court emphasized the need for cooperation between the Investigating Officer and the Commanding Officer of the 57 Field Mountain Division to ensure swift progress.

