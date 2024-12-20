Assembly Achievements: Chhattisgarh's Legislative Milestone

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly wrapped up its winter session on Friday, with Speaker Raman Singh presiding over the discussions that tackled seven significant bills over a span of four days.

During the session, which lasted approximately 21 hours in total, a variety of legislative processes took place, including the handling of 814 questions and 288 calling attention notices. This extensive activity reflects the assembly's ongoing commitment to democracy and its procedures.

In a notable year marking the silver jubilee of the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Singh expressed satisfaction with the progress made and reiterated his belief in the assembly's role in upholding parliamentary values. The next session is anticipated to occur in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)