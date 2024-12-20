Left Menu

Assembly Achievements: Chhattisgarh's Legislative Milestone

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly concluded its winter session, passing seven bills over four days. Speaker Raman Singh highlighted the session's milestones, which included addressing 814 questions and handling 288 calling attention notices. The assembly celebrated its silver jubilee, emphasizing the enhancement of parliamentary values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:24 IST
Assembly Achievements: Chhattisgarh's Legislative Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly wrapped up its winter session on Friday, with Speaker Raman Singh presiding over the discussions that tackled seven significant bills over a span of four days.

During the session, which lasted approximately 21 hours in total, a variety of legislative processes took place, including the handling of 814 questions and 288 calling attention notices. This extensive activity reflects the assembly's ongoing commitment to democracy and its procedures.

In a notable year marking the silver jubilee of the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Singh expressed satisfaction with the progress made and reiterated his belief in the assembly's role in upholding parliamentary values. The next session is anticipated to occur in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024