India Protests Controversial Post by Bangladeshi Aide

India has lodged a formal protest with Dhaka following a now-removed post on social media by a top aide of Bangladesh's interim government, Mahfuz Alam. The post suggested that certain areas of Indian territory, including parts of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam, should belong to Bangladesh. The post was deleted after triggering significant backlash.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the importance of discretion in public remarks, urging all parties to be 'mindful' of their statements. He reiterated India's commitment to building positive relations with Bangladesh, even as tensions remain high after Yunus's interim government assumed power.

Amidst the controversy, discussions around regional cooperation platforms such as BIMSTEC are gaining momentum, as India seeks to strengthen ties and support a peaceful and stable Bangladesh while SAARC remains inactive since the 2016 summit cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)