Mizoram's Protected Area Regime Reinstated: A Return to Strict Regulations

The Mizoram government is working to reinstate the Protected Area Regime (PAR) following a directive from the Centre after a 13-year relaxation. This move, prompted by security concerns due to foreign influx, requires foreigners visiting certain states, including Mizoram, to obtain permits prior to entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The reinstatement of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in Mizoram is underway as the government responds to a recent directive from the Centre. This change comes after a 13-year period of relaxation aimed at encouraging tourism in the region.

Mizoram Home Secretary Vanlalmawia stated that efforts are being made to familiarize officials with the new procedures, including training for the Foreigner Registration Office on permit issuance through an e-portal. A public notification on the reimposition may be released soon if deemed necessary.

The decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) comes amidst mounting security concerns over the movement of foreigners. From now on, those wishing to visit Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland must acquire a Protected Area Permit in compliance with the Foreigners Protected Areas Order, 1958.

