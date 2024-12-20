Mizoram's Protected Area Regime Reinstated: A Return to Strict Regulations

The reinstatement of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in Mizoram is underway as the government responds to a recent directive from the Centre. This change comes after a 13-year period of relaxation aimed at encouraging tourism in the region.

Mizoram Home Secretary Vanlalmawia stated that efforts are being made to familiarize officials with the new procedures, including training for the Foreigner Registration Office on permit issuance through an e-portal. A public notification on the reimposition may be released soon if deemed necessary.

The decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) comes amidst mounting security concerns over the movement of foreigners. From now on, those wishing to visit Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland must acquire a Protected Area Permit in compliance with the Foreigners Protected Areas Order, 1958.

(With inputs from agencies.)