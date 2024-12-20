State Governments Hold Reins on Religious Conversion Concerns
The issue of religious conversion is a state government matter, with no centralized data maintained. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal clarified in Lok Sabha that public order and police are state subjects. Many states have laws against forced or fraudulent religious conversions.
The management of religious conversion issues is predominantly under state government jurisdiction, as clarified in the Lok Sabha on Friday. According to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, no central data is kept on the subject.
Responding to questions regarding foreign involvement in religious conversions, Meghwal pointed out that 'public order' and 'police' are among the state subjects outlined in the Constitution's Seventh Schedule. Therefore, these matters fall primarily to the state governments and Union Territory administrations, he noted in his written response.
Moreover, the minister highlighted that numerous states have established specific laws aimed at preventing conversions between religions through force, inducement, or fraudulent practices.
