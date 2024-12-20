Left Menu

State Governments Hold Reins on Religious Conversion Concerns

The issue of religious conversion is a state government matter, with no centralized data maintained. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal clarified in Lok Sabha that public order and police are state subjects. Many states have laws against forced or fraudulent religious conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:47 IST
State Governments Hold Reins on Religious Conversion Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The management of religious conversion issues is predominantly under state government jurisdiction, as clarified in the Lok Sabha on Friday. According to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, no central data is kept on the subject.

Responding to questions regarding foreign involvement in religious conversions, Meghwal pointed out that 'public order' and 'police' are among the state subjects outlined in the Constitution's Seventh Schedule. Therefore, these matters fall primarily to the state governments and Union Territory administrations, he noted in his written response.

Moreover, the minister highlighted that numerous states have established specific laws aimed at preventing conversions between religions through force, inducement, or fraudulent practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024