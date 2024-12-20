Left Menu

Empowering the Poor: A Decade of Modi Government Schemes

Over the past decade, the Narendra Modi government has launched more than 200 initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty. Key successes include the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which significantly boosted financial inclusion through 54 crore accounts, and Ayushman Bharat, which improved healthcare access for millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:05 IST
On Friday, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra highlighted the Modi government's remarkable efforts in fighting poverty over the past ten years through more than 200 initiatives designed for the economically disadvantaged.

Malhotra underscored the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), revealing that over 54 crore bank accounts have been opened under this scheme, creating a deposit balance of Rs 2.39 lakh crore. PMJDY not only facilitated financial inclusion, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, but also significantly empowered women, as 66% of accounts are owned by this demographic.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the importance of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which as of November 30, 2024, has issued 36 crore health cards and enlisted approximately 29,929 hospitals, enhancing healthcare accessibility nationwide. Malhotra's statements reflect the government's broader mission to empower its citizens through improved infrastructure and increased transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

