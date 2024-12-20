Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Fake Healthcare Cards Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple hospitals across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, uncovering fake Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards fraud. They seized Rs 88 lakh, incriminating documents, and digital devices. Further cases of forged claims were discovered in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In August, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made significant strides in its investigation into fraudulent activities tied to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme. Searches at several hospitals led to the seizure of Rs 88 lakh and a variety of incriminating materials.

Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav confirmed that the operations targeted 20 locations, including hospitals and their key management figures. The raids reveal an alarming network of fake AB-PMJAY cards, signaling a major breach in the healthcare scheme.

Investigations spanned across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, with searches conducted at facilities like Fortis Hospital and others. The ED is also probing cases of forged claims in Assam, spotlighting widespread financial malfeasance within empanelled institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

