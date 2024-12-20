Amit Shah Inaugurates New Residential Complex for Border Guards

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday virtually inaugurated a new residential complex for border guards at the Agartala Integrated Check Post while participating in the 61st Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The newly built facility covers 8,093 square feet and is intended to provide accommodation for Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs personnel stationed at the ICP. Designed as a four-storey building, it has the capacity to house 128 jawans, along with separate living blocks for officials.

The complex aims to offer improved living conditions for staff dedicated to securing the international border, often operating under difficult circumstances. The inauguration ceremony included officials such as Col GS Sandhu from the Land Ports Authority of India and A K Sharma, inspector general of BSF, Tripura Frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)