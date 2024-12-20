Tragedy in Kramatorsk: Missile Strike on Hotel Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing turn of events in Eastern Ukraine, Colonel General Alexei Kim of Russia's military has been named a suspect by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) in ordering a missile attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk this past August. The deadly strike tragically claimed the life of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and injured two journalists from the agency.

The SBU released a statement via Telegram accusing Kim of signing the directive for the missile assault that took place on August 24, targeting the civilian-occupied Sapphire Hotel. This move makes Kim an official suspect, a pivotal step towards potential criminal charges under Ukrainian law.

While the Russian defense ministry has not addressed these allegations, nor responded to requests for comment, Reuters continues to seek further insights into the devastating attack, emphasizing the importance of journalist safety. The incident resulted in Evans's instant death, leaving behind a somber reminder of the ongoing volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)