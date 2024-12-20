Sweden Shifts Strategy in Gaza Humanitarian Aid

In a significant shift in its aid strategy, Sweden announced it will halt funding for the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), opting instead to channel increased humanitarian assistance to Gaza through other international organizations.

This decision comes in the wake of Israel's plan to ban UNRWA operations starting in late January, accusing the agency of being linked to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which sparked a prolonged conflict in the region. According to Sweden's aid minister, Benjamin Dousa, the Israeli ban complicates aid delivery through UNRWA, although Sweden does not support Israel's legal action.

Sweden will boost its humanitarian support to Gaza to 800 million Swedish crowns in the upcoming year, utilizing organizations such as the U.N. World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The shift has prompted mixed reactions, with Palestinian representatives voicing opposition, asserting UNRWA's critical role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)