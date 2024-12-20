In a tragic escalation of tensions, six individuals, including a child, lost their lives in a Ukrainian missile strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region. The attack, on Friday, prompted a strong response from acting governor Alexander Khinshtein, who promised retribution for those responsible.

The incident has left ten others wounded, including a 13-year-old, who were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Khinshtein expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing the collective grief with the victims' families and assured that no one would be left unsupported.

Moscow intends to address the military strike at the United Nations Security Council. Tensions between both nations have reached new heights following a bomb incident in Moscow attributed to Ukraine's intelligence service, as per Russian reports.

