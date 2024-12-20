Maharashtra Minister Demands Justice for Sarpanch Murder
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde demands capital punishment for the killers of Santosh Deshmukh, Beed's sarpanch, who was allegedly tortured to death. Allegations link Munde to the case, which he denies, emphasizing the investigation led by CM Fadnavis. The case garners severe public sentiments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has called for capital punishment for those responsible for the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the Massajog village sarpanch from Beed.
Munde faces allegations linking him to the case, but he insists the ongoing investigation, endorsed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will reveal the truth.
Munde's demand for justice echoes the public's strong sentiments, as accusations point fingers, fueling debate over potential connections between influential figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
