Resolving Land Disputes: Naidu's Commitment to Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pledged to address land disputes in the state via revenue meetings. With over 1.5 lakh petitions received regarding land issues, Naidu emphasized resolving these disputes comprehensively. Efforts include updating records and integrating technology in agriculture to benefit farmers.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a plan to address and resolve land disputes in the state through a series of revenue meetings. These initiatives aim to bring a permanent solution to longstanding issues, affecting thousands of residents.
Naidu highlighted that from December 3 to January 9, 2025, 'revenue sadassulu' will focus on returning land to rightful owners, with measures to address over 1.5 lakh petitions already. Tackling record of rights, house sites, and land grabbing, the government aims for human-centric resolutions.
The CM also committed to modernizing agricultural practices by integrating technology, reducing costs, and supporting farmers. Recent efforts have resulted in simplified paddy procurement and timely disbursement of funds to farmers, strengthening Andhra Pradesh's agricultural sector.
