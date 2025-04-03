SBI and Citi Unite for Transformative Social Loan Scheme in Agriculture

In a significant move, the State Bank of India (SBI) announced a partnership with Citi to extend over USD 295 million in loans targeted at India's smallholder farmers. The collaboration, termed as a 'social loan facility,' aims to bolster financial inclusion and support the agricultural sector's backbone.

The funding, derived from Citi's trade and working capital solutions, aligns with its USD 1 trillion commitment to sustainable finance. By directing these resources to India, the initiative intends to augment agricultural productivity and financial stability for small-scale farmers.

Highlighting the scheme's impact, SBI's Deputy Managing Director, Jayati Bansal, emphasized the bank's goal to extend essential credit resources through its expansive network. Similarly, Mayank Gupta from Citi underscored unlocking social impact and economic growth. The facility seeks to address the systemic challenges faced by smallholder farmers, providing a foundation for long-term planning and development.

