Murder Mystery in Narela: Financial Feud Turns Fatal

A 26-year-old man named Himanshu was fatally stabbed in his Narela apartment. The murder is linked to a financial dispute involving his friend Sumit Kaushik and the accused Ravi, Sahil, Akshay Khatri, and Ashish. Three of the suspects have been apprehended by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:04 IST
Himanshu
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man, identified as Himanshu, was tragically stabbed to death in his apartment located in the Narela area of outer north Delhi, police reported.

The incident came to light following a PCR call received at 6.28 pm. Himanshu had been residing in the flat with his friend, Sumit Kaushik, for about four months. Initial investigations reveal that the attack was carried out by four individuals, identified as Ravi, Sahil, Akshay Khatri, and Ashish, according to a senior police officer.

The witness, who lodged the complaint, recounted that the accused arrived at the apartment around 6 pm, launched the assault, and quickly fled. The attack's motive reportedly stems from a financial dispute, as Ravi allegedly owed Rs 45,000 to Sumit Kaushik. Himanshu had previously visited Ravi's residence, demanding repayment, which led to the deadly revenge attack by Ravi and his accomplices. Police have registered a case and arrested Ravi, Sahil, and Ashish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

