IG Metall's Triumph: No Volkswagen Plant Closures Until 2030

IG Metall and Volkswagen have reached a significant agreement, ensuring that no plant closures will occur. This decision is part of a wider job security agreement reinstated to last until 2030.

The agreement highlights a commitment to job protection, providing stability and security for numerous workers across Volkswagen's facilities.

This development underscores the effective collaboration between the influential union IG Metall and the automotive giant, offering a reassuring future amidst industry challenges.

